Solange Knowles splits from husband of five years

Solange Knowles has split from her husband after five years of marriage.

The Cranes in the Sky hitmaker revealed in a lengthy Instagram post on Friday that she and filmmaker Alan Ferguson decided to separate earlier this year.

"Ive always tried to live in my truth no matter how ugly or full of love it is. ive also tried to carve out the space to protect my heart, and my life as it unfolds, evolves, and changes. 11 years ago i met a phenomenal man who changed every existence of my life. early this year we separated and parted ways, (and tho it ain’t nan no body business)," the 33-year-old wrote in the caption.

"I find it necessary to protect the sacredness of my personal truth and to live in it fully just as I have before and will continue to do. it is unfair to not have power of your own story as you shape and mold and rewrite it yourself."

While most of her followers - such as Katie Holmes and Emily Ratajkowski - were quick to shower Solange with love, others suggested another man had come between the two - and pointed to a social media photo of Beyonce's little sister posing with her former co-manager, John Bogaard, and speculated about the nature of their relationship.

However, the musician has since shut down the gossip and issued an apology to Bogaard for some of the racially-charged insults he had been subjected to online.

Sharing the image in question on her Instagram Stories timeline, she wrote, "Yo (thank you) @onvaction for bein the best co-manager for 5 years. Sorry the internetsss are so unkind n b lying. Go back to enjoying ya vacation (sic)."

Solange was previously married to her high school sweetheart Daniel Smith, the father of her 15-year-old son, Daniel Julez J. Smith Jr. She was just 17 when they wed, and they divorced in 2007.