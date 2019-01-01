Ariana Grande praises Thank U, Next for helping her feel 'somewhat whole' on song's anniversary

Ariana Grande paid tribute to her smash hit tune Thank U, Next with a sweet post on Twitter to mark the single's one-year anniversary on Sunday.

The 26-year-old singer topped charts worldwide with the catchy song, in which she references her failed relationships with boyfriends including Pete Davidson and Big Sean.

Marking the anniversary with several posts on Twitter on Sunday, Ariana wrote: "happy birthday thank u, next. i can’t believe i’ve spent more time alone this year than i have in my life, i can’t believe how many sessions w my therapist i’ve had, how many times i’ve sung this song, how much i’ve learned and healed, how much i still have to learn and heal! (sic)

"it’s been one hell of a productive, emotional, wild and yet ... happy! year. thankful for my babies who have provided me with endless strength, energy and inspiration... and to my friends who have held me together on the road and at home. i’m sure they’re just as exhausted lmao (laugh my a*s off)."

The singer has spent the majority of her year on tour in support of her album Thank U, Next and her previous record Sweetener.

She later returned to the social media site and added: "update: i still don’t know s**t ab love or have a clue what a personal life looks like other than hanging with pups and piggy which i’ve learned is ... actually ... more than enough (sic)!

"anyway, not sure why this anniversary has made me ramble on so much but .... my heart feels good. even though everything is up in the air / i still have a million questions ... i’ve accepted it and feel somewhat whole and that feels like something worth sharing. i guess. love u."