Camila Cabello 'totally fine' after onstage fall

Camila Cabello has assured fans she is "totally fine" after a hard fall onstage.

The Havana hitmaker was performing for Apple Music's New Music Daily series in Los Angeles on Saturday when she took a huge spill - but proved she was ever the professional as she quickly recovered and joked about the mishap with members of the audience.

Fans had been banned from taking their cell phones into the event, but according to U.S. news show Entertainment Tonight, Camila quipped to the crowd, "The one time I regret not allowing phones. That was funny as f**k!"

The singer subsequently took to her Instagram Stories timeline to let followers know she wasn't hurt.

"The rumours are true," she said. "I fell on my f**king a*s tonight. Actually, I think it was the hardest fall I've ever had. It was about a six-foot, seven-foot fall. But I didn't feel it because the adrenaline was so high on stage that I could probably get hit by a truck and be like, 'Are you guys having a good time!?... But thank you guys for asking. I'm totally fine and OK and actually thought it was really funny."