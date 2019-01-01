NEWS Liam Gallagher congratulated MTV for 'recognising his brilliance' as he collected first ever Rock Icon award Newsdesk Share with :







Liam Gallagher congratulated MTV for "recognising his brilliance" as he collected the first ever Rock Icon award at the MTV EMAs.



The 'One of Us' singer was honoured at the annual music event in Seville, Spain for his legendary rock career with Oasis and also as a solo artist.



Speaking at the 2019 MTV EMAs at the FIBES Conference and Exhibition Centre, he said: "Thank you man. I won't keep you too long but I want to congratulate Seville for having a lovely city. I want to congratulate MTV for recognising my brilliance. Thanks for the award. I wear it well."



It was announced a few days ago that Liam would be honoured with the accolade and would also be performing a song from his time in the Britpop group and a track from his latest solo LP 'Why Me? Why Not.'



A post on the MTV EMAs’ Twitter account announced: "Liam Gallagher is @mtvema’s 2019 Rock Icon. Watch the performance live on @mtv this Sunday November 3rd #mtvema (sic)"



The 'Wall of Glass' hitmaker was also nominated for the Best Rock accolade alongside Green Day, Panic! At The Disco, Imagine Dragons and The 1975.



Liam, 47, has beaten his estranged older brother and former bandmate Noel Gallagher, 52, to the Rock Icon title.

The 'Shockwave' hitmaker was crowned Godlike Genius at the 2018 NME Awards, something which he admitted was a long-time coming, and should have happened to him at the same time as Noel, who won the title in 2012, so he’ll no doubt have something to say about getting the MTV honour first.



Liam said at the ceremony that he believes they both put in equal amounts of hard work during their time in the band.



The rocker fumed: "I think we both should have won one at the same time. Just because we both put a lot of work into those songs.



"I know he wrote them, but I sung them so I have got the hump about that. But it's nice to get an award isn't it?"



