Halsey is 'more comfortable' performing now

The 'Eastside' singer admits she was really nervous ahead of her performance at the MTV EMAs last year but she is excited for this year's show, where she will perform 'Graveyard'.



Speaking on the red carpet at the 2019 MTV EMAs at the FIBES Conference and Exhibition Centre in Seville, Spain, she said: "I mean last year was my first EMAs and I did my first performance ever. It went on to be one of the biggest songs of my career and now I'm back. I have a really cool performance planned and I'm definitely more comfortable now."



Meanwhile, Halsey previously confessed 'Manic' is her "angry album" and says that whilst she didn't go into the process feeling "mad", she ended up recording some pretty angsty lyrics.



She said of the single 'Graveyard': "Yeah, it’s very human. A lot of those sounds are super organic. It’s a lot of people sounds ... it’s skin, you hear skin, you can tell people are making it."



And on how her recent hit single 'Without Me' differs from the new material, Halsey added: "I sat there to make this album and I was like, 'Yeah, I’m going to make an angry album.' And I wasn’t mad. It’s exciting ... I’m closing a chapter in this record that I feel very much like I needed to put the final word on, put the nail in the coffin, if you will. ‘Graveyard’, marry it.



"'Without Me' is this like blind declaration of love. In some ways it’s a metaphor. It’s about like loving someone to death, kind of. And then in other ways it’s actually pretty literal. There’s a lot of moments in the song that are pretty literal, which was kind of scary to write about. But you know me, I find the scary thing and I do it."