NEWS Dua Lipa's new sound is 'really nostalgic'







The 'Don't Start Now' hitmaker has teased what fans can expect from her new album, confessing it is a mix of her both her old music and also some new genres too.



Speaking about her new song, she said: "It’s very disco-orientated. I guess I got a lot of inspiration from ‘Electricity’ and ‘One Kiss’; it felt like the natural progression. The album is really nostalgic with new sounds."



Dua has been working with Nile Rodgers on new music but she has confessed it hasn't made the new project, but she remained tight-lipped about other performers.



Speaking on the red carpet at the 2019 MTV EMAs at the FIBES Conference and Exhibition Centre in Seville, Spain, she said: "We did some stuff together but it’s not going to end up on the project, but hopefully we’ll get to work on something else. I'm going to keep everything a secret for now."



Meanwhile, Dua previously confessed she is heralding a "new era" with her second album.



The 24-year-old singer shared three selfies of her new look and wrote on her social media accounts: "A new era! Thank you for your patience. See you soon #DL2 (sic)"



And she also promised the whole of her new album would be "a party" and teased the new music is a change of direction, but doesn't think that's a "risky" move to have made.



She said: "I feel like you could dance through the whole record. There's lots of nos­tal­gic ele­ments to it. There's a sam­ple in there from the 1930s. It's just a party ...



"It would prob­a­bly be risky if I wasn't risky with the next record. I don't think it would be as fun if I tried to recre­ate the first record. As an artist, you con­stant­ly want to grow and change your per­spec­tive and try some­thing new."