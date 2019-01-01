Taylor Swift and Billie Eilish win big at MTV Europe Music Awards

Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish, and BTS were celebrating as double winners at the MTV Europe Music Awards on Sunday (03Nov19).

Swift was named Best U.S. Act and claimed Best Video for ME!, featuring Brendon Urie, while Eilish took home Best New Artist and Best Song for bad guy.

K-Pop superstars BTS also had a good night at the ceremony in Seville, Spain, picking up Best Live Act and Biggest Fans.

Other winners included Shawn Mendes (Best Artist), Halsey (Best Pop), and Green Day (Best Rock), while Liam Gallagher was presented with the inaugural MTV EMA Rock Icon honour and graced the stage to perform his new single, Once, as well as Oasis classic Wonderwall.

Halsey, Dua Lipa, Niall Horan, and Green Day also performed, as did Becky G, who served as the night's host.

The full list of winners is:

BEST U.S. ACT: Taylor Swift

BEST CANADIAN ACT: Johnny Orlando

BEST VIDEO: Taylor Swift ft. Brendon Urie of Panic! At The Disco, "ME!"

BEST ARTIST: Shawn Mendes

BEST SONG: Billie Eilish, "bad guy"

BEST COLLABORATION: ROSALÍA, J Balvin ft. El Guincho, "Con Altura"

BEST NEW: Billie Eilish

BEST POP: Halsey

BEST LIVE: BTS

BEST ROCK: Green Day

BEST HIP-HOP: Nicki Minaj

BEST ALTERNATIVE: FKA twigs

BEST ELECTRONIC: Martin Garrix

BEST LOOK: Halsey

BIGGEST FANS: BTS

BEST PUSH: Ava Max

BEST WORLD STAGE: Muse: Bilbao, Spain 2018

BEST U.K. & IRELAND ACT: Little Mix (Social Wildcard Winner)

ROCK ICON: Liam Gallagher