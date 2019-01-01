NEWS Bruce Dickinson facing $116 million divorce battle after leaving wife for super fan girlfriend Newsdesk Share with :







Iron Maiden frontman Bruce Dickinson could be forced to fork out a share of his $116.4 million (£90 million) fortune after reportedly leaving his wife of 29 years and moving in with his "super fan" girlfriend.



Bruce has been married to Paddy Bowden for 29 years, but the pair quietly separated last year (18) - and the rocker, 61, has since moved in with girlfriend Leana Dolci, a blonde fitness instructor 15 years his junior, at her home in Paris, France.



While neither has filed for divorce, Bruce could lose a significant portion of his $116.4 million estate to the mother of his three kids should she instigate proceedings for a legal separation.



A source told Britain's Daily Mirror newspaper: “Leana has always been a huge Iron Maiden fan, following them around for nearly 10 years.



"She and Bruce have got really close over the past year and she has even met his children. Paddy is in South America having some space from it all.”



Leana regularly interviews rock stars on web channel Duke TV. In a recent interview, Bruce confirmed he lived in Paris “with my girlfriend”.



Bruce shares sons Austin, 29, Griffin, 27, and daughter Kia, 28, with Paddy, and the new romance comes after his singing career almost ended in 2015 as he battled stage three throat cancer after being told he had two tumours – one the size of a golf ball – on his tongue.



His family nursed him back to health at their home in Chiswick, London, and the star was soon back on stage.