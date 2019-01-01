Olivia Newton-John's iconic Grease costume fetches $405,700 at auction

The black leather jacket and skintight trousers that Olivia Newton-John wore for the finale of Grease have fetched a staggering $405,700 (£314,000) at auction.

The iconic costume, which Olivia donned to perform You're the One That I Want with John Travolta, made more than double the expectations, as the singer/actress auctioned off a treasure trove of movie and video costumes to raise funds for her Olivia Newton-John Cancer Research Institute.

Olivia's original script from the film was also among the items at the sale by Julien's Auctions in Beverly Hills, California, which in total raised $2.4 million (£1.9 million).

The custom-made 1950s-inspired petal pink point d'esprit lace gown she wore to the 1978 premiere in Los Angeles also sold for $18,750 (£14,494), three times the estimate, and the Xanadu star has asked buyers to send her photos of themselves with the items along with a personal note.

Meanwhile, after seeing model Gigi Hadid dressed as the star for Halloween, Olivia told Access Daily she reached out to the model to bid in the auction.

"I saw a picture of Gigi Hadid, who is one of the most gorgeous girls, and she was wearing my outfit," she said. "So I sent her a message. I said, 'Gigi, buy the original. You can get it at the auction!'"

The star is currently battling stage four breast cancer for a third time, after being first diagnosed with the disease in 1992 and once again in 2013.