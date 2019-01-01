NEWS My Chemical Romance didn't expect such a warm reaction to comeback announcement Newsdesk Share with :







The American rock band - which features lead vocalist Gerard Way, guitarists Ray Toro and Frank Iero, and bassist Mikey Way - recently announced plans to reform for a reunion gig, and after their comeback show sold out within minutes, the band took to Twitter to thank the fans for their support.



The post read: "It is truly unbelievable to us the happiness we have experienced over the past two days. From the bottom of our hearts, thank you for the warm welcome back. We truly did not expect this. See you soon. Xoxo, MCR. (sic)"



The upcoming show will mark the band's first performance together since 2012, and comes almost a decade after their last album, 'Danger Days: The True Lives of the Fabulous Killjoys', which was released in 2010.



However, earlier this year, frontman Gerard ruled out the prospect of getting back together with his bandmates.



At the time, he explained: "We definitely get offers regularly to reunite - it's a constant thing ... It's flattering, it's really nice of people ... I miss playing with the guys, but I don't think so."



Gerard, 42, also admitted one of the reasons why the 'Na Na Na' musicians split up was because they'd stopped having "fun".



He said: "You get caught up in this trap of 'Is it ever gonna be good enough?'



"It wasn't fun to make stuff any more. I think breaking up the band broke us out of that machine."