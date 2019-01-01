NEWS Noel Gallagher still wants to write the 'greatest' song ever Newsdesk Share with :







The former Oasis star’s catalogue of songs includes classics such as ‘Live Forever’, ‘Don’t Look Back In Anger’ and ‘Wonderwall’, but Noel doesn’t want to rest on his laurels, and he revealed his goal in music now is to create a perfect tune.



Speaking during a 90-minute question and answer session at Salford Lads Club in Manchester, England,, he said: “I'm still trying to write the greatest song of all time. I know that sounds pretentious, but that's kind of what keeps me doing it... Thank God I have an interest in life and music.



"I'm not driven by anything other than making music. I'd like to just keep doing it and keep on having the enthusiasm to do it. I'm still trying to write that f***ing song."



The 52-year-old musician admits there are plenty of tracks penned by other artists that he wishes he’d written, ranging from The Beatles’ anthem ‘Hey Jude’ and The Clash’s ‘A Town Called Malice’ to timeless ballad ‘Moon River’.



As well as his acclaimed albums, Noel has also penned a host of brilliant b-sides and when asked which one is his personal favourite he picked Oasis’ ‘Half A World Away’.



Referencing Aurora’s cover version which featured in the 2015 John Lewis Christmas advert, he quipped: “John Lewis made me a fortune for it. Ironically, I’ve spent a fortune in John Lewis.”