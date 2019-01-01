Snoop Dogg calls for 'minority clause' in access to marijuana

Snoop Dogg has called on lawmakers in the U.S. to consider a "minority clause" as the country moves towards legalising marijuana.

The medical use of cannabis is legalised with a doctor's recommendation in 33 states across America, while recreational use is currently legal in 11 jurisdictions, including California, Washington and Illinois.

As a number of states consider the move to legality, rapper Snoop - who is known for his love of cannabis - would like legislation put in place to ensure everyone has access to the drug, so it's not based on wealth and privilege.

"I think there should be some sort of minority clause, the way that they do in sports with the NBA and the NFL, where they make certain rules where the minority has to get the first dibs," the star, real name Calvin Cordozar Broadus, Jr., said during a Revolt Summit panel in Los Angeles. "Like, you gotta be somebody of colour or somebody from that community to get first in action and then the rest of you motherf**kers with money get action. Because it shouldn't be based on no money."

The Drop It Like It's Hot star's comments come after he revealed last month he hires a "professional blunt roller" to ensure he and his guests are supplied with joints throughout the day.