Rage Against The Machine are set to reunite for a 2020 tour

The ‘Killing in the Name’ hitmakers last performed together in 2011, but look set to take on a string of North American tour dates next year, including a headline set at Coachella Festival.



The dates were announced quietly through the band’s Instagram account, where they posted a picture of a protest in Chile, and captioned it with the dates they plan to play.



The post - which is currently the only image on the Rage Against The Machine Instagram account - read: “El Paso, TX March 26, 2020



“Las Cruces, NM March 28, 2020

“Phoenix, AZ March 30, 2020

“Indio, CA April 10, 2020

“Indio, CA April 17, 2020 (sic)”



And Wayne Kamemoto, the group’s longtime associate, confirmed the news to Forbes as he said: "The band's social media is accurate.”



The two dates set for Indio, California, fall on the two weekends that Coachella will be held next year, suggesting they will be taking on a headline slot and the famous festival.



News of the reunion comes after guitarist Tom Morello - who has been active alongside bassist Tim Commerford and drummer Brad Wilk in supergroup Prophets of Rage - urged fans not to “wait around” for a Rage Against The Machine return.



He said earlier this year: “There’s no news on the Rage Against The Machine front. The times demand people standing up. That’s what I’m doing with my stuff, what Prophets Of Rage is doing. Don’t wait around for Rage Against The Machine. Form your own band and get it done.”



The band’s most recent record came in 2000’s ‘Renegades’, which saw them covering tracks from the likes of Bob Dylan, The Rolling Stones and Bruce Springsteen.



Since then, frontman Zack de la Rocha has been working on solo material, which he last released in 2016.