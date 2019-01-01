Taylor Swift praises Jameela Jamil for leading body neutrality movement

Taylor Swift has given a shout-out to Jameela Jamil for speaking up in support of the body neutrality movement.

The Good Place actress is now a figurehead for the new drive for women's empowerment, which centres around the concept that people don't need to be focused on their figures or praised for their bodies, and Taylor admires the outspoken Brit's voice on the topic.

“We have amazing women out there like Jameela Jamil saying, ‘I’m not trying to spread body positivity. I’m trying to spread body neutrality where I can sit here and not think about what my body is looking like,’ ” the Lover singer told Beats 1 host Zane Lowe.

Taylor, 29, who shot to fame as a teenager, went on to reveal she suffered tremendously from media coverage on her physique and dating life when she was younger.

“Thank God we’ve had #MeToo movements and moments where we’re looking at ourselves as a society and we’re looking at internalised misogyny," she said. "We’re looking at the way we treat critiquing women’s bodies."

Taylor added: “When I was, like, 23 and people were just kind of reducing me to … kind of making slideshows of my dating life and putting people in there that I’d sat next to at a party once and deciding that my songwriting was like a trick rather than a skill and a craft.

“In a way, it’s figuring out how to completely minimise that skill by taking something that everyone in their darkest, darkest moments loves to do, which is just to slut-shame, you know? That happened to me at a very young age, so that was a bit hard. That was one of the first times I was like, ‘Wow, this is not fair.’ ”

The You Need to Calm Down hitmaker is inspired by the recent advances made in society around women's empowerment.

“We have made incredible progress,” she said. “We’ve made incredible strides and I can look back at those lessons I learned when I was younger and I really truly don’t think I did anything wrong by having a normal dating life in my early 20s.”