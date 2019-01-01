Zayn Malik set to become an uncle

Zayn Malik is set to be an uncle after his newlywed sister confirmed she is expecting her first child.

Zayn's sister Safaa, who lives in the Pillowtalk singer's hometown of Bradford, England, announced she is expecting her first baby on social media, just one month after getting married.

She confirmed the news on Friday with a photograph of her showing off her baby bump in a tight pink dress, alongside pictures from the gender reveal party, during which Safaa and her husband Martin Tiser revealed they are expecting a baby girl.

The couple's baby joy comes after the 17-year-old tied the knot with Martin in September, at a traditional Nikah ceremony attended by the star's family, including his father Yaser, sisters Doniya and Waliyha, and friends. The One Direction star was reportedly not present.

Zayn's mum Trisha shared snaps of the special day on social media, with the caption: "My baby girls big day (sic)."