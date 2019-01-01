NEWS Garth Brooks says Halloween is a 'beautiful time' for celebrities because they get to act like normal people Newsdesk Share with :







The 57-year-old country singer admitted the spookiest day of the year - which was celebrated on Thursday (31.10.19) - is one of his favourite holidays because it allows his family to have a more normal life.



Appearing on 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show' this week, he said: "Halloween is great for us. For all celebrities I'm sure, you get to be [like] everybody us.



"Your kids get to be just like other kids, they run. It's a beautiful time for us so maybe one of the most celebrated holidays in our family."



Garth has three grown-up children with ex-wife Sandy Mahl, while his daughter August welcomed her own little girl Karalynn into the world six years ago.



Earlier this year, the 'Callin' Baton Rouge' hitmaker - who married Trisha Yearwood 14 years ago - was joined by Chris Pratt when the 'Guardians of the Galaxy' actor stepped up on stage.



Alongside a crying and praying emoji, Chris wrote at the time: "Welp. I guess I died and gone to heaven. Thank you @garthbrooks and congratulations on the artist of the decade award.



"It was an honour to sing with you and the band on stage. I can't wait for the upcoming stadium tour. God is so good. Thank you thank you thank you (sic)"



And Garth shared Chris' post and thanked the actor for making the night "perfect".



He wrote in the caption: "Chris, you made the whole night perfect for me ... thank you for your time and your kind words. love you, hoss. g (sic)"