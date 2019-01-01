Mariah Carey declares 'it's time' for Christmas after call from Santa

Mariah Carey marked the start of the festive season on Friday with a call from Santa himself.

The diva is synonymous with Christmas thanks to her 1994 hit All I Want For Christmas Is You, but spent last month insisting it's "not yet" time to start celebrations, with a string of hilarious clips - including a pumpkin carved with her latest catchphrase earlier this week.

But the star has now declared it's finally time to get festive, with a clip shared to her Instagram page marking the stroke of midnight.

In the short video, the star is seen passing out in bed wearing the glam rock inspired look she wore to Heidi Klum's annual party, with the time on her phone at 11:59 pm, which soon hits midnight as the opening instrumental from her iconic tune plays.

The clip fades out as the star sleeps, and as it returns to focus the Oh Santa! singer wakes to a call from the man himself.

"Santa?" she excitedly says into the phone, as the voice on the other end booms, "Ho ho ho".

The singer then declares, "It's time!", before letting out an excited scream.

Mariah is celebrating the 25th anniversary of iconic holiday standard All I Want for Christmas Is You this year, the biggest-selling Christmas song in the U.S. since 2003.

"Kicking off the festivities with a brand new video cut for All I Want For Christmas Is You (Unreleased Video Footage) hope you like it!!! #MerryChristmas25," she wrote on Twitter.