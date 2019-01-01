Bon Jovi drop new charity single to benefit Patriotic Service Dog Foundation

Bon Jovi have dropped a new charity single to benefit the Patriotic Service Dog Foundation.

The rockers released Unbroken on Friday, which appears on the soundtrack for Josh Aronson's documentary, To Be of Service, set to hit theatres later this month.

The film follows war veterans suffering from Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD), and explores the positive impact of being paired with service dogs.

"God of mercy/ God of light/ Save your children from this life," frontman Jon Bon Jovi sings. "Hear these words, this humble plea/ For I have seen the suffering/ And with this prayer I'm hoping/ That we can be unbroken."

Taking to Twitter, the band announced that all proceeds from downloads of the track will benefit the Patriotic Service Dog Foundation - a nonprofit organisation providing service dogs to veterans and first responders in need.

The charity is clearly close to the group's heart, with Jon recently telling U.S. TV show Extra they're in the final stages of work on their new album, slated for a 2020 release, which he described as a "statement record".

"It's not political, but it's very socially conscious, you know, just awareness of so many things going on in the world right now - whether it is the environment or politics, it's just the wider array of things that need our attention right now," he explained. "The Amazon's burning and the hurricanes are flooding and, you know, people need to bond together. We're all in this together at the end of the day."