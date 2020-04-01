Kelly Clarkson heading to Las Vegas for Invincible residency

Kelly Clarkson is heading to Las Vegas for a string of residency shows.

The 37-year-old American Idol winner will perform 15 dates at the Zappos Theater in Planet Hollywood beginning 1 April 2020 as part of her Kelly Clarkson: Invincible show.

After her initial four shows, she'll return for two in July, four in August, and wrap up with a five-show run the following month, ending 26 September.

"I have so many jobs going on right now and they all involve me being located in L.A.," she told Billboard in a statement. "I love everything I'm doing, but the one thing that bummed me out was that I am so busy I'm not able to tour.

"Vegas was the perfect option for me to still be able to do shows and play music and see the fans."

Explaining how the shows will offer fans a different experience, Kelly added: "I'm able to do things with this show that I've never been able to carry out on the road.

"We get to stay for a bit, see and hang with fans, and then you're not having to travel every night to a different city which can be exhausting. I'm stoked to have a home away from home (in Vegas)."

Fans will be able to buy Meet & Greet tickets, as well as a Bar Experience for attendees aged 21 and over.

In addition to her successful music career, the Stronger (What Doesn't Kill You) hitmaker also hosts The Kelly Clarkson Show, which launched in September to rave reviews.