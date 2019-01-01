NEWS Tones and I's Dance Monkey scores biggest week yet to stay at Number 1 Newsdesk Share with :







There's no moving that Dance Monkey off the top spot just yet, as Tones and I extends her reign at Number 1 on this week’s Official UK Singles Chart.



The viral hit scored its highest weekly total yet, with 86,000 combined sales – including 9.54 million streams – to claim a fifth week at the summit.



The last Australian act to manage a five-week stint at Number 1 was Gotye's Somebody That I Used To Know, back in 2012.



Selena Gomez lands her fifth Top 10 as Lose You to Love Me rockets 62 slots to Number 3, her highest ever position in the UK. Further down the chart another Selena track, Look At Her Now, is also brand new at 26.



Following the release of his ninth studio album Jesus is King, Kanye West scores three new entries in this week's Top 40: Follow God is in at 6 – his 20th UK Top 10; Selah is new at 19; and Closed on Sundays bows at 20.



Lizzo make her first ever UK Top 10 appearance with Good As Hell, leaping 12 slots to Number 7 thanks to a new remix featuring Ariana Grande; Floss by AJ Tracey, featuring Mostack & Not3s, is new at Number 22 following the release of the deluxe edition of AJ's self-titled debut album.



Coldplay return with Orphans, in at 27, and Niall Horan's Nice to Meet Ya breaks into the Top 40 for the first time, climbing to Number 34.