Carrie Underwood tricked by support acts as tour comes to a close

Carrie Underwood was tricked by her support acts on the final night of her Cry Pretty tour on Thursday.

The country music superstar kicked off the 64-date trek back in May and wrapped up proceedings in Detroit, Michigan, on Halloween, with a few extra surprises courtesy of her support acts.

During a 10-song medley of tracks by female country music icons, duo Maddie & Tae hit the stage wearing horror masks, while three male members of the duo's band joined in, dressed in drag.

The three members of Runaway June followed in costumes of their own, including a witch's outfit and a hippie ensemble, as the singer laughed, "I feel like I had a dream like this in some part of my life!"

Elsewhere, it was a sentimental evening for the star, as promotion for her 2018 Cry Pretty album finally came to an end, and she thanked fans for joining her for the ride.

"I think it's fitting ending a tour on Halloween. I don't know why; It just feels right," Carrie told the crowd at the Little Caesars Arena. "It has been a wonderful tour... it's hard to believe it's ending, it's over. It has been a super, duper fun ride. We're gonna miss all of it."

It's been a successful tour for Carrie, with Billboard reporting she could gross up to $50 million ($38.6 million) from the trek - with $1 (£0.77) from each ticket donated to Danita's Children, a nonprofit organisation working with children from Haiti.