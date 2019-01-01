YG pledges love for Kehlani after video shows him kissing another woman

Rapper YG has pledged his love for girlfriend Kehlani, after a video emerged which appeared to show him kissing another woman.

Website The Shade Room shared a video and images of the Who Do You Love rapper leaving Los Angeles' Poppy Nightclub late on Wednesday night.

In the short clip, the star, who can be seen sitting in the passenger seat of a red sports car as its parked at the curb, chats to a woman in a silky kimono as she crouches down by the vehicle. As the video progresses, it appears as though the pair are making out, judging by the angle of the rapper and his new pal.

The woman's friend can also be heard telling her to "wrap this s**t up", although the pair's responses are inaudible.

Following the publication of the video and images, YG took to Instagram to respond to the cheating allegations, writing: "I love Kehlani. I would never."

However, a representative for the star later said in a statement to The Shade Room he'd been caught in a "drunken moment" that he regrets.

"He was drunk, got carried away and it was very regretful for putting himself in that situation and hurting Kehlani," the statement read. "He has no romantic connection to the girl, just a drunken moment carried away."

According to TMZ, Kehlani, who has yet to publicly respond to the situation, is planning to forgive YG following his indiscretion and move on with their relationship.

Kehlani and YG confirmed they were a couple in September, when they stepped out together at New York Fashion Week.