Robin Williams helped Pink laugh off Grammy loss

The late Robin Williams brought the laughter back for Pink after she missed out on two major honours at the 2003 Grammy Awards.

The singer won a prize for her ensemble track Lady Marmalade that year but she was really hoping to receive accolades for her M!ssundaztood album and her single Get the Party Started.

"I was with (husband) Carey (Hart), and I was holding on to his arm so f**king tight because I wanted it so bad," she said of the night she ultimately lost to Norah Jones.

Despite her disappointment, the star walked away with a much bigger reward, when she ran into the funnyman at the ceremony.

“(He) launched into a 15-minute stand-up routine for me. He made fun of everybody that walked by," she told People magazine. “He was so compassionate and lovely to me that it ended up being one of my favourite moments of my career. I was so glad I f**king lost.

"My Grammy would be sitting down at my guesthouse collecting dust, but I have the memory of Robin Williams being an amazing person."