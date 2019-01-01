NEWS Dua Lipa is set to perform at the 2019 ARIA Awards Newsdesk Share with :







The 'Electricity' hitmaker has been confirmed to join Halsey at the annual ceremony, which takes place at the Star Event Centre in Sydney, Australia, on Saturday (02.11.19).



Dan Rosen, the CEO of ARIA, said: “I am thrilled to have Dua Lipa join us for the ARIA Awards this November.



“She is a global superstar who has dominated the charts around the world and here in Australia. I cannot wait to see her take the ARIA stage.”



The 'New Rules' hitmaker could be set to perform her new single 'Don't Start Now', which is released on Friday (01.11.19), at the ceremony.



This year, Tones And I leads the nominations with eight nods, followed by Hilltop Hoods and The Teskey Brothers, who have seven apiece.



'Australian Idol' winner Guy Sebastian is hosting this year's ceremony.



Meanwhile, Dua recently teased that her hotly-anticipated new single is about “moving on”.



The 24-year-old pop star will launch her “new era” with the Nu-Disco dance track, and revealed it’s about entering a new chapter in her life.



She explained in a statement: “I chose to put this song out first so I could close one chapter of my life and start another.



“Into a new era with a new sound! It’s about moving on and not allowing anyone to get in the way of that.



"It also felt like a natural first song choice as I made it with the brilliant same crew I made ‘New Rules’ with.”



The 'Hotter Than Hell' hitmaker embarked on a "new chapter" in her love life in June, as she started dating model Anwar Hadid, following her split from on/off boyfriend Isaac Carew.