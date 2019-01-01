NEWS Harry Styles dreams of becoming the next James Bond Newsdesk Share with :







The 25-year-old singer - who made his acting debut in the Christopher Nolan-directed 'Dunkirk' in 2017 - has admitted he'd love to replace Daniel Craig as the iconic British spy.



Speaking to Hits Radio about the possibility of becoming the next Bond, Harry confessed: "Yeah, I mean, who wouldn't [want to be Bond]?



"I grew up watching those. You know, I loved him when I was a kid. So I think it's kind of everyone's dream a little bit, right?"



In the short term, Harry is focused on his music career.



And Harry has revealed the inspiration behind his new single 'Lights Up'.



He explained: "For me it's a very uplifting song. And I think in places it's kind of dark.



"But to me, it's very liberating ... it's about self-reflection and self-discovery and just, like freedom. It feels like very free to me. Things that I've been trying to process and, I guess, wrestle with a little bit over the last couple years.

"It's kind of like just accepting all of those things. It's a very positive song to me."



Meanwhile, Liam Gallagher recently revealed that Harry once gave him £3,000 worth of fish as a gift.



The high-profile duo are good pals, and as a mark of his affection, Harry treated the former Oasis frontman to more seabass than he could dream of.



Liam shared: "I was in the studio with Harry ... I f***ing love that geezer.



"I was telling him about when I was in Marks & Spencer and I was getting seabass for a week.



"This little old lady was in there and she was looking at all the seabass. She was about 90. She was taking all the fish. I couldn't have that."



At the time, Liam thought that Harry had been largely ignoring his story, joking that he was "just looking at his painted fingernails".



But, as it transpired, Harry was paying very close attention to the tale.



Liam added: "Anyway, two days later a big bag of seabass comes to my studio, the door goes, ding dong, and it's three grands worth of seabass.



"It's from Panzer's Deli in St John's Wood. It's top fish. He's gone and got it and hand-­delivered it."