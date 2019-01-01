Miranda Lambert mindful not to get 'too happy' with new husband

Miranda Lambert is careful not to get too swept up in her romance with new husband Brendan McLoughlin because she still wants the ability to write a good heartbreak song.

The House That Built Me hitmaker secretly tied the knot with the New York City police officer in January (19) following a whirlwind romance, and the singer admits her bond with McLoughlin is unlike any other she's experienced before.

"When you truly find someone that loves you for who you are, and that you genuinely are smiling, it's like a smile from the inside," Lambert gushes on upcoming U.S. breakfast show Sunday Today with Willie Geist.

"You know what I mean? It's a light that kind of clicks on, that you really didn't know was off."

The musician, 35, praises the 29 year old as "laid-back and friendly and sweet" - all qualities which bode well for enduring life in the public eye.

"(He's a) very go-with-the-flow kind of guy, which is great for this life (fame) because you kind of have to go with the flow," she says. "I'm glad to share it with him and that he's open to it."

Her marriage to McLoughlin has naturally inspired some of Lambert's new material for her forthcoming album, Wildcard, but she hopes her personal happiness will not negatively impact her songwriting.

"It definitely feels good to be singing a few love songs," smiles Lambert, who was previously married to fellow country star Blake Shelton. "(But) let's not get crazy. I don't want to get too happy, where I can't write a sad song."

The full interview airs on Sunday (03Nov19).