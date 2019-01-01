Mariah Carey gives impromptu performance at hotel bar

Mariah Carey stunned fans when she gave an impromptu performance at luxury hotel The Carlyle in New York on Tuesday.

According to gossip column Page Six, the diva was suitably dressed in a floor-length red sequinned dress when she showed up with two pals and a "large bodyguard" at the hotel's Bemelmans Bar and spontaneously got up to sing with the pianist.

The hotel is famous of playing host to a number of well-known jazz performers, with Woody Allen and his jazz band playing weekly shows at the cafe since 1996.

An audience member told the publication, "I was saying, 'I think that's Mariah Carey' to a friend."

When the We Belong Together hitmaker overheard the patron, she replied, "It's because I am Mariah Carey.'?"

The source added, "She was very nice."

Meanwhile, the singer has been the subject of rumours she's set to appear on hit show U.S. show The Masked Singer.

But when asked by Entertainment Tonight if she'd be showing up behind one of the elaborate disguises, she answered: "Bye, girl, bye."