Nicki Minaj's fans convinced she's pregnant following cryptic tweet

Nicki Minaj fans are convinced she's pregnant after she shared and deleted a cryptic tweet.

The newlywed rapper sent her Twitter followers into a frenzy on Wednesday when she tweeted, "expecting a" - before quickly removing the post.

Nicki followed up the message with, "my bad y'all," however the post didn't go unnoticed, with fans convinced the star was hinting at something. One user shared a screenshot of the tweet and said, "Nicki's having a baby," while another responded, "album?"

However, the Megatron hitmaker went on to rectify the situation, later sharing: "expecting an official date/time for #QueenRadio in the morning."

"Blogs rlly (really) reposting a typo that was up for 14 seconds chile (child). go to bed," she added, addressing the speculation. "Even if it's day time in your timezone. All of y'all just go to bed."

Fans' excitement comes after the 36-year-old musician exchanged vows with husband Kenneth Petty on 21 October, and shared a video on her Instagram page of matching "Mr and Mrs" mugs and "Bride and Groom" baseball caps confirming the news.

In the caption, Nicki revealed her new name as she wrote: "Onika Tanya Maraj-Petty 10*21*19."

Last month, the Starships hitmaker "abruptly" tweeted she planned to retire from music to start a family with her beau, before backtracking on the claims.

"I've decided to retire & have my family," she posted. "I know you guys are happy now. To my fans, keep reppin me, do it til da death of me, X in the box - cuz ain't nobody checkin me. Love you for LIFE."