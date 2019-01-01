Billie Eilish: 'Touring pressures made me consider quitting music'

Billie Eilish almost walked away from her successful music career after having a bad time on the road.

The Bad Guy hitmaker has been out on her When We All Fall Asleep Tour since April, with the jaunt scheduled to continue through July next year.

While she confessed this is "the first (tour) I've ever enjoyed" in an interview with Green Day frontman Billie Joe Armstrong for Rolling Stone magazine, the singer, 17, admitting she used to hate touring so much that she actually considered giving it all up.

"(My next album) haunts me," she said. "There was a period where I was like, 'Do I even enjoy music?' It just felt like so much touring."

The Bury a Friend singer went on to insist that, while the shows themselves are her "favourite part" of life on the road", the endless travelling and time away from home took its toll on her.

She explained: "Being alone all the time, on a cold bus in Europe, horrible food, and when you come back, everyone's kind of moved on from you."

Billie has had a difficult time of it on her most recent tour, after falling down a set of stairs ahead of a show at the Greek Theatre in Los Angeles in July and injuring her ankle.

When she returned to the stage, she wore a black boot strapped onto her right leg for the performance as she recovered from the incident.