NEWS Emeli Sandé wows audience live as she collects prestigious Icon Award at Ethnicity Awards Newsdesk







Emeli Sandé belted out a heartfelt version of her latest single ‘You Are Not Alone’ as she collected the prestigious Icon Award at the HSBC-sponsored Ethnicity Awards in London.



The four-time Brit Award winning singer who recently released her new album ‘Real Life’, was presented with the gong by JLS star Marvin Humes for championing equality and diversity issues.



The star treated the 500-strong audience to a version of the song from the new album after speaking about the struggle faced by marginalised groups.



The Next To Me singer said: “Young girls need to know they have the right to be here as much as everyone else. Being BAME should not be a challenge. It should not be a disadvantage.”



Speaking about her return to music, she said:



“It is fantastic to be back. The response to the new music has been incredible. I feel like I’ve really made an album that I’ve always wanted to make.



I am in a good place. I feel like this the first time I’ve been fully me.

There is much more to come as well as the album including a new tour starting in November. It really is an exciting time.”