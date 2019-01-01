NEWS Nicole Scherzinger urges hit-and-run driver who killed her cousin to come forward Newsdesk Share with :







Nicole Scherzinger has called on the hit-and-run driver who claimed her cousin's life to come forward and accept what he or she has done.



The former Pussycat Dolls star is mourning the loss of her relative John Boy, who was killed in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, and she admits that not knowing who was responsible for his death is like a waking nightmare for the family.

Calling her cousin an "incredible man" in an Instagram post, Nicole adds: "It's like a nightmare, that we will never be able to wake from. It is with the heaviest of hearts that I say goodbye to my beautiful cousin, John Boy.



"Though I must take comfort in knowing that he is at peace with our Lord, I also know the agony our family is going through, knowing someone hit him head on and just left him there to die. My sweet cousin, I love you so much. This world was a better place with you and your kind, creative heart in it. We will never forget you and will carry you with us forever.



"I ask that whoever did this, has the dignity and strength to come forward. Our God is a loving and forgiving God, but I pray for justice for John Boy and closure for my family."



Nicole has also posted a picture of her late cousin, alongside information about the fatal accident, including details about the car involved.