NEWS Nicole Scherzinger left in 'agony' following the death of her cousin in an alleged hit and run Newsdesk Share with :







Nicole Scherzinger has been left in "agony" following the death of her cousin in an alleged hit and run - and she has appealed for information.



The 41-year-old singer admits the news is like a "nightmare we will never be able to wake up from" after her relative John Boy - whose name was John Frederick III - died last Saturday (26.10.19), and she is hoping "whoever did this has the dignity and strength to come forward".



In a series of tweets, she wrote: "It's like a nightmare, that we will never be able to wake from...It is with the heaviest of hearts that I say goodbye to my beautiful cousin, John Boy. This past Saturday October the 26th at 3am, his life was taken by a hit and run in Fort Lauderdale, FL... (cont.)



"Though I must take comfort in knowing that he is at peace with our Lord, I also know the agony our family is going through, knowing someone hit him head on and just left him there to die... (cont.)



"My sweet cousin, I love you so much. This world was a better place with you and your kind, creative heart in it. We will never forget you and will carry you with us forever... (cont.)



"My family and I are pleading for any information which could help support the investigation into the tragic death of this incredible man. I ask that whoever did this, has the dignity and strength to come forward... (cont.)



"Our God is a loving and forgiving God, but I pray for justice for John Boy and closure for my family. #JusticeForJohnBoy (sic)"



Nicole shared a Crimestoppers information card which appealed for information about the "vehicular homicide", and she retweeted a message from the Fort Lauderdale police.



It read: "#FLPD still needs your help identifying the driver who left the scene of this fatal crash. We're looking for a silver Hyundai Sonata, 2011-2014, with front end damage. Call our Traffic Homicide Unit at 954-828-5754 or @crimestoppers2. (sic)"