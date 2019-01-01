NEWS Dolly Parton’s husband Carl Thomas Dean is her 'biggest fan' Newsdesk Share with :







The ‘9 to 5’ hitmaker has been married to Carl for 53 years, and she has said her spouse is always “supporting” her in all her ventures, as long as she doesn’t try to get him involved.



She said: “He’s always supporting me as long as I don’t try to drag him in on it. He’s always been my biggest fan behind the scenes, but he’s at home.”



Dolly spoke as she attended the premiere of her new Netflix TV series ‘Dolly Parton’s Heartstrings’, and said that whilst Carl wasn’t with her at the event, he would be rooting for her success from home.



She added to People magazine: “I don’t think they’re probably showing much of this on TV and if they do, he might see it.



“But anyway, he’d never come dragging around. I’d rather bring somebody else with me, you know? He’s never jealous of that either.”



Meanwhile, 73-year-old Dolly previously spoke about her husband in 2018, when she talked about his decision to shun the spotlight.



The ‘Jolene’ singer - who met her spouse when she was just 18 - said: “I always joke and laugh when people ask me what’s the key to my long marriage and lasting love. I always say ‘Stay gone!’ and there’s a lot of truth to that. I travel a lot, but we really enjoy each other when we’re together and the little things we do.”



And earlier this year, Dolly revealed the secret to their longstanding romance is "laughing a lot" together.



She explained: "You know I think that's true - the fact that we like each other, we respect each other, we've always had a good time. He's crazy and I'm crazy. We laugh a lot and I think that's been one of the most precious parts of our relationship. We'll have been married 53 years this coming May."