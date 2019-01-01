NEWS Yungblud confirms his split from Halsey was 'mutual', as he says they’re still 'good mates' Newsdesk Share with :







The 22-year-old musician - whose real name is Dominic Harrison - split from Halsey earlier this year after almost one year of dating, and has said their decision to part ways came as they were both “too busy” and had “too much going on” to commit to a romance.



Speaking to The Sun newspaper’s Bizarre column, he said: “Me and my ex-girlfriend are good mates now. That ended mutually. We had too much going on. We were too busy.



“We were going on our own missions. She’s doing her thing, I’m doing my thing and in terms of it, I’m feeling love from everywhere.



“I get so much love from my fan base right now.”



Yungblud’s comments come after 24-year-old Halsey took to Twitter to post a now-deleted message, in which she explained that she and her former beau are still friends despite their split.



The tweet read: "Sometimes. People just break up. It doesn't mean someone cheated or something bad happened or someone f***ed up.



"Sometimes. It just happens. Because life is constantly changing. And adults stay friends and move on."



She later added: "Now u know what u know (sic)”



The ‘Nightmare’ hitmaker - who collaborated with Yungblud on their song ’11 Minutes’ in February this year - has since struck up a romance with ‘American Horror Story’ actor Evan Peters.



The 32-year-old star - who split from his former fiancee Emma Roberts in March - has been romantically linked to Halsey for a number of weeks, and they were recently reportedly spotted together in Sherman Oaks, California.



An insider said: "Halsey and Evan were at Sweet Butter Cafe in Sherman Oaks. They definitely looked like a couple.

"They were eating together and Halsey was laughing throughout their lunch. When they walked out of the restaurant they were hugging each other."