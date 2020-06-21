NEWS Liam Gallagher will be the first-ever recipient of the Rock Icon award at the 2019 MTV EMAs Newsdesk Share with :







The former Oasis frontman will take to the stage at the ceremony at the FIBES Conference and Exhibition Centre in Seville, Spain, on November 3, to collect his honour and perform a song from his time in the Britpop group and a track from his latest solo LP 'Why Me? Why Not.'



A post on the MTV EMAs’ Twitter account announced: "Liam Gallagher is @mtvema’s 2019 Rock Icon. Watch the performance live on @mtv this Sunday November 3rd #mtvema (sic)"



The 'Wall of Glass' hitmaker is also nominated for the Best Rock accolade alongside Green Day, Panic! At The Disco, Imagine Dragons and The 1975.



Liam, 47, has beaten his estranged older brother and former bandmate Noel Gallagher, 52, to the Rock Icon title.

The 'Shockwave' hitmaker was crowned Godlike Genius at the 2018 NME Awards, something which he admitted was a long-time coming, and should have happened to him at the same time as Noel, who won the title in 2012, so he’ll no doubt have something to say about getting the MTV honour first.



Liam said at the ceremony that he believes they both put in equal amounts of hard work during their time in the band.



The rocker fumed: "I think we both should have won one at the same time.



"Just because we both put a lot of work into those songs.



"I know he wrote them, but I sung them so I have got the hump about that.



"But it's nice to get an award isn't it?"



Meanwhile, Liam - who has been in a long-running feud with his sibling since the 'Wonderwall' group split up following a backstage bust-up between the pair at their concert in Paris in 2009 - joked this week that he's going to attend Noel's upcoming outdoor concert at at London’s Kenwood House on June 21, 2020, just to boo at him.



When a fan asked him if he'll be inviting his rival brother to stay at his home in the city after the gig, Liam replied: "F**k that I’ll be in the crowd booing I know some top little spots where you sneak n and ting (sic)”



The MTV European Music Awards (EMAs) will be aired live on MTV on Sunday (03.11.19).