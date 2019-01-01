Janet Jackson praises costumes worn by Ciara's children for Halloween

Janet Jackson heaped praise on Ciara's "too cute" children after they dressed as her and her brother Randy for Halloween.

Ciara shared a snap of five-year-old son Future and two-year-old Sienna as they rocked out in matching pink ensembles on her Instagram page. Captioning the shot "The Jacksons", the picture quickly caught the attention of Janet, who commented with a sweet and simple: "Too cute."

While many fans assumed Future was dressed as Janet's late brother Michael, others were quick to point out he was actually meant to be Randy.

The children's ensembles were created by designer Michael Costello, who told E! News that Ciara was "very hands on" during the process of designing the looks. Future's tuxedo and Sienna's dress both took between three to four days to complete and cost between $1,200 (£932) and $1,400 (£1,090).

"I think the costumes are just super special because they're fun, they're youthful, they're a timeless classic," he explained. "I like that Ciara wanted to do something vintage-inspired and super adorable. I love the thought and creative process behind it. It's just fun! And it's refreshing because I'm kind of sick and tired of seeing superheroes and zombies everywhere."