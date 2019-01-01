Ricky Martin welcomes fourth child

Ricky Martin and his husband are parents again.

The 47-year-old music superstar and artist Jwan Yosef revealed they are dads to a new baby son called Renn via Instagram on Tuesday.

Besides a close-up photo of them holding the newborn, the singer wrote, "Our son Renn Martin-Yosef has been born!" in Spanish.

Ricky first revealed the couple was expecting a fourth child while accepting an award at the 23rd annual Human Rights Campaign National Dinner in Washington D.C. in September.

"My family's here," the Livin' La Vida Loca singer said. "My husband Jwan, I love you, my beautiful twins, Valentino and Matteo, they're also here, I love you with all my heart, you're my strength, you inspire me every day, you motivate me to keep doing what I'm doing and you guys are amazing kids. You guys are amazing. I love you.

"Lucia, my baby girl who is not here with us, she stayed at home with Grandma, but she's also the light of my life. And by the way, I have to announce that we are pregnant. We are waiting."

The couple has three other children together - 11-year-old twins Matteo and Valentino and 10-month-old daughter, Lucia.