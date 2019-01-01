NEWS Selena Gomez's new album was four years in the making Newsdesk Share with :







Selena Gomez spent four years working on her latest album, insisting the timing is finally right to share the record with fans.



The singer dropped two new singles, Lose You to Love Me and Look at Her Now, earlier this month (Oct19) and the tracks tease what is to come from the star, who will soon unveil her follow-up to 2015's Revival.



The 27 year old is thrilled to finally be able to share the release with fans, revealing she used experiences that built up over the years as inspiration.



"I had been working on the album for four years," she tells New Music Daily with Zane Lowe on Apple Music’s Beats 1. "I didn’t want to release anything that was mine just because I didn’t feel like it was the right timing.



"I learned a lot from the last album and I wanted to take what I’ve learned and turn it into something even better and I’m glad I did, because this year everything kind of just started pouring out of me."



For Gomez, the long development process was necessary for her to be able to properly express herself through song.



She adds, "I started saying things in a way that I’ve never been able to articulate them before, so it was actually exactly when it needed to happen."



A release date for the new album has yet to be set.