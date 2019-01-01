NEWS Kanye West wants seven kids Newsdesk Share with :







Kanye West is eager to become a father of seven with his wife Kim Kardashian.



The superstar couple welcomed its fourth child, a son named Psalm, via a surrogate in May (19), joining big brother Saint, three, and sisters North, six, and Chicago, who will turn two in January (20).



Kim has previously claimed Psalm's arrival completed their family, but it appears Kanye has other plans - and would like to add three more to their young brood.



The rapper made the admission during an appearance on America's The Late Late Show with James Corden, during which he told the host, a father of three, that he should "absolutely" have a fourth child.



"The richest thing that you can have is as many children as possible," Kanye said.



When asked if that meant he was game for a fifth kid, the Power hitmaker replied, "For seven children," and confirmed he had discussed his hopes with his reality star wife - although he didn't elaborate on her thoughts on the subject.



Kanye's comments emerge weeks after Kim expressed her happiness as a mother of four and indicated she was too "busy" to have any more children.



"It's so important to give the perfect amount of attention to every kid, especially with school now and with everything that I'm doing, I really just can't extend myself beyond this," she told Entertainment Tonight.



Joking about the possibility of expanding their family, Kim added, "I would do even numbers, so I could go two more, but I won't, I won't. I think that's just like, I think I'll go crazy! But I think four is the perfect, magic number for me."

The couple wed in 2014.