Ozzy Osbourne kicking off 2020 with new album

Black Sabbath rocker Ozzy Osbourne is hitting the ground running in 2020 with a new studio album.

Earlier this year, the star was forced to scrap all his 2019 tour dates following a terrible fall at home, which dislodged metal rods fitted in his spine to correct an injury from a 2003 all-terrain vehicle accident.

The stalled European leg of the tour had been rearranged for January 2020 but was later pushed back to May to allow the star adequate time to recover.

According to Ozzy's wife Sharon, however, he plans to repay his fans by dropping new music in lieu of the postponed shows, to tide them over until he's back onstage.

“He had a very, very bad accident this year, but he’s getting there,” she said during an appearance on SiriusXM’s The Jess Cagle Show. “He’s just finished an album, and the album is coming out in January.”

Ozzy has been recording new music to keep himself occupied during recovery, and revealed in August he had nine song ideas so far, joking that they would end up on a solo album titled Recuperation.

His last solo album Scream was released in 2010, and three years later he sang on 13, the first Black Sabbath album to feature his vocals since 1978’s Never Say Die!