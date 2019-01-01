Miranda Lambert's Pistol Annies bandmates 'plucked' her husband from TV studio

Miranda Lambert's Pistol Annies bandmates set her up with her now-husband during a visit to the Good Morning America (GMA) studios.

The 35-year-old singer, who forms the trio with Ashley Monroe and Angaleena Presley, wed New York police officer Brendan McLoughlin in January after a whirlwind romance.

Opening up about how she first met Brendan, Miranda told The New York Times newspaper that their Tennessee nuptials came just three months after they first set eyes on one another - and it was her fellow Pistol Annies who thought they'd be the perfect match.

"I met my husband doing press for the Pistol Annies record this time last year," she explained. "Our record came out the day after Halloween, and we did Good Morning America. My husband was doing security there for the show. My girlfriends, the Annies, saw him and knew I might be ready to hang out with someone.

"They invited him to our show behind my back. They plucked him for me. My security guy Tom, he was in on it too. He said to me, 'He's here. And he's pretty.'"

Miranda announced in February that she and Brendan had decided to tie the knot a month earlier, sharing two wedding photos on Instagram and writing: "In honour of Valentine's Day I wanted to share some news. I met the love of my life. And we got hitched! My heart is full! Thank you Brendan McLoughlin for loving me for... me."