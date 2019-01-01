NEWS Selena Gomez honours Taylor Swift after deleting post praising Kim Kardashian's shapewear Newsdesk Share with :







Selena Gomez shared a sweet tribute to her "ride or die" Taylor Swift just hours after attracting criticism for praising her pal's nemesis Kim Kardashian's shapewear line on Monday.



Taylor and Kim have been feuding for years, with the singer locking horns with the reality star's husband Kanye West on numerous occasions after the rapper first took aim at the star when she won the Best Female Video gong over Beyonce at the MTV Video Music Awards in 2009.



Selena, who has long been pals with Taylor, posted on Instagram on Monday praising Kim for her shapewear line SKIMS - sharing a snap of herself wearing a black all-in-one bodysuit as she called the collection "legit" and "so freaking comfortable".



Shortly after posting the complimentary message, Selena deleted it and replaced it with a different one praising Taylor instead.



Alongside a picture of herself and her singer friend, Selena wrote: "My ride or die. I would die for this one. Thank you for forever being by my side. You have taught me so much, walked through all of this with me, STAYED and you remind me to be a better, human being. I'm on your side for life."



Her post came after she opened up about the importance of her friends during an interview with SiriusXM’s Mikey Piff on Monday, as she told the presenter: "I have a lot of friends, but as far as the ones that are my every single day, they - I've said this a million times, but they've saved my life in a lot of ways. And it's very rare to trust anyone, and especially in what I do, so I isolate myself a lot. And when certain people came into my life now, they're not affected by anything, they don't care about anything, they're enjoying me as who I am, and that's like, now, 12 years of friendship, and then my other friends, about eight years.



"I just feel safe with them, and they've walked through so much, and it hasn't been pretty. And they've never left, and they never will. And I can feel that from them."