NEWS Ozzy Osbourne is set to release new album in January after hitting the studio during a difficult year Newsdesk Share with :







The legendary hard rocker - whose most recent solo album was 'Scream' in 2010 - was hospitalised with pneumonia at the beginning of this year, and shortly afterwards suffered a fall at his LA home, which dislodged the metal rods in his spine that had been put in after a quad-bike accident in 2003.



Speaking to SiriusXM's Jess Cagle and Julia Cunningham, Ozzy's wife and manager Sharon Osbourne said: "He had a very, very bad accident this year, but he's getting there. "He's just finished an album, and the album is coming out in January."



Earlier this month, the 70-year-old Black Sabbath star - whose band released their final album '13' six years ago - once again was forced to postpone his UK and European tour dates.



The rescheduled concerts were due to take place from January 2020 through to March 2020, but Ozzy announced that he needs more time to recover from the surgery he underwent after his fall.



In a tongue-in-cheek video announcement posted on his social media profiles, in which he insisted he isn't "dying" or "retiring", the 'Paranoid' singer said: "Hi everyone, it's me Ozzy, I'm just here to give you an update on my progression with this f***ing neck thing I've got.



"They thought I was dead but I've come back again ... I'm here to give you an update on my condition.



"Well as you probably know or you may not know, at the beginning of this year, I had a bad fall, I just screwed up the vertebrae in my neck and had to have surgery.



"I've got more nuts and bolts in my neck now than my car.



"I'm not dying, I am recovering: it's just taking a little bit longer than everyone thought it would."