Stereophonics racing to their seventh UK Number 1 album with Kind

Stereophonics are leading the race for this week’s UK Number 1 album.



The Welsh group’s eleventh studio album Kind leads an all-new Official Chart Update Top 5, and the nearest competition by 14,000 chart sales. Kind has scored the most physical sales and digital downloads across the weekend and is on course to become the band’s seventh UK Number 1 album.



Rick Astley sits at Number 2 midweek with his new greatest hits collection The Best of Me, ahead of James Blunt with Once Upon A Mind at Number 3, on track to be his highest charting album in six years. Digitally released Friday evening, Kanye West’s eighth LP Jesus Is King is currently on course for Number 4 on digital downloads and streams only, ahead of Pony, the major label debut from Hampshire indie pop singer Rex Orange County at Number 5.



Bruce Springsteen’s Western Stars: Songs From The Film is at 9, a collection of reworked tracks from his 12th UK Number 1 album Western Stars that appear in a new documentary film. Right behind at 10 is Editors’ retrospective Black Gold, in line to become their seventh consecutive Top 10 album.



Neil Young & Crazy Horse’s Colorado (14), Vols 11 & 12 from Desert Sessions (15), Hawkwind’s All Aboard the Skylark (16) and Cry by Cigarettes After Sex (19) are eyeing Top 20 entries, while AJ Tracey’s self-titled debut is heading back to the Top 20 following the release of its deluxe edition (18).



Harry Connick Jr’s True Love: A Celebration of Cole Porter (24), Boneshaker from Airbourne (25), Shakespears Sister’s new EP Ride Again (27), and Gold by Bay City Rollers (34) could claim Top 40 places this week, as could live albums Joe Bonamassa’s Live at the Sydney Opera House (35), and Slow Readers Club’s Live at O2 Apollo Manchester (36).



Finally, White Lies land at Number 38 with their Number 1 debut album To Lose My Life following its 10th anniversary vinyl reissue.