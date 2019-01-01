John Legend changes his flight plans to cheer up Chrissy Teigen

John Legend took a flight detour to Los Angeles on Sunday (27Oct19) to have dinner with Chrissy Teigen after she confessed she wasn't feeling like herself.

The model and TV personality, who has been candid about her struggles with postpartum depression in the past, is known for using her popular social media channels to poke fun at her singer husband, but on Sunday, she heaped praise on her man for taking time out of his busy schedule to squeeze in a little quality time together.

In a series of Twitter posts, Teigen revealed how Legend had flown in from the U.K. to put a smile on her face, even though he had originally been due to travel straight to Washington, D.C.

"I do not normally brag about john, as it is my schtick to make fun of him always," she tweeted, "but he flew from London to LA instead of London to DC to have dinner with me and watch love island UK because I haven't been feeling like myself lately."

"Just a few hours but it meant a lot. Thank u (sic)," she continued, before explaining just how much of a sacrifice Legend had made for her.

"AND he had to fly on his least favorite airline," Teigen added. "That is love."

The romantic gesture comes a month after the couple, which shares two children together, celebrated its sixth wedding anniversary with a whirlwind celebration in Paris, France.

At the time, Teigen shared video footage of the pair's European date night on social media, and wrote, "One day in Paris for my anniversary. Love you baby!!"