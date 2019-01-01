Chrissy Teigen 'read everything' about John Legend romance when they started dating

Chrissy Teigen used to love reading dramatised headlines about her relationship with John Legend when the pair started dating.

Chrissy and the All of Me singer first met in 2007 when she was scouted to appear in the music video for John's hit single Stereo, and they embarked on a relationship soon after.

In a cover interview with the December issue of Vanity Fair magazine, the Bring the Funny star confessed she couldn't help but tune in to what the gossip sites were saying about her new romance.

"He was kind of known at the time for either being in the closet or a modelizer (men who only date models)," she recalled. "I used to go on the websites and it was always either how I was his beard, or how he paid his past serious girlfriends, or how he was with some new model. Oh my god, I would read everything."

Meanwhile, John admitted that, although he and his wife started dating casually, the relationship soon picked up the pace.

"It got serious pretty quickly," the Grammy Award-winner said. "She just entertained the hell out of me, texting me. What people respond to in her tweets today was the same energy in those texts. I didn't know that I wanted someone funny until I was actually with someone funny."

The couple tied the knot in 2013 and share two children together - daughter Luna Simone, three, and 17-month-old son Miles Theodore.