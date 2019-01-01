Jack White endorses Bernie Sanders for president at Detroit rally

Jack White is backing Bernie Sanders for U.S. president after performing at a rally for the politician in his hometown of Detroit, Michigan on Sunday.

Performing at Cass Technical High School, which he attended, the rocker told crowds he'd "never done a political rally before" and was not particularly affiliated, adding that "when the issues come up I try to listen".

"Bernie Sanders is telling the truth, and I really do trust him," he said, adding that he was particularly drawn in by Sanders's position to abolish the Electoral College, which is "the reason we're in the mess we're in now".

"I have this silly notion that the person who gets the most votes should be elected," the musician quipped, seemingly referencing Russia's alleged manipulation of the 2016 U.S. presidential election, which saw businessman Donald Trump elected into the White House.

Former The White Stripes frontman Jack took another swipe at the 45th POTUS during his version of Bob Dylan's License to Kill, adding the lyric, "Who's gonna take away Trump's license to kill?"

"God bless you, peace be with you all and good luck Bernie!" the star said as he wrapped up his six-song set.

Meanwhile, Sanders lauded White at the beginning of his speech, telling crowds, "I don't think he needs a welcome from me here."