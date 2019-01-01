John Legend can't 'comprehend' why men feel threatened by idea of a female president

John Legend is backing a woman to emerge triumphant in the 2020 U.S. presidential elections.

The All of Me hitmaker and his model wife Chrissy Teigen opened up about their hopes for the election in a cover interview for the December 2019 issue of Vanity Fair, where the musician revealed he was backing Democratic Party candidate Elizabeth Warren for the 46th POTUS.

"She's the best candidate running today and she comes at it with joy and with sincerity and with a wealth of knowledge and experience," he said.

Chrissy agreed, adding: "I also love Kamala Harris."

Elsewhere in the interview, the singer went on to reflect on Donald Trump's victory over opponent Hillary Clinton in 2016, and commented that he "doesn't comprehend" why men are so opposed to the idea of a female president.

"You see someone as transparently competent and eloquent and on fire as Elizabeth Warren and then you hear some guys just are not into voting for a woman," the 40-year-old observed, questioning: "Why do guys feel so threatened by the idea of a woman president?"

Meanwhile, Chrissy suggested to her husband anatomy may have something to do with it, joking: "Our menses... Because there's 10 days a month where we're just going to war."

The couple recently shared a war of words with President Trump on Twitter, after he called out John and his "filthy-mouthed wife" on the platform. But the star was unfazed by the criticism, telling the publication: "We know this President has a particular aversion to strong women coming after him, particularly women of colour.

"So, he had to call her out," he said, before laughing, "Nothing scares me!"