Liam Payne was there for Louis Tomlinson 'as much as possible' during family tragedies

Liam Payne supported his former One Direction bandmate Louis Tomlinson "as much as possible" while the star navigated a series of family tragedies.

Louis' mother Johannah died in December 2016 after a year-long battle with leukaemia, just as the singer was set to launch his solo career, and in March his sister Felicite died from a heart attack after having an accidental drug overdose, leaving the singer once again devastated.

Speaking to Britain's Daily Mirror newspaper, Stack It Up star Liam confessed he and Louis speak "all the time", and assured fans his pal was "doing really well"

"We've always had a good connection in the way that we were both trying to manage the band together. And that's followed into life, and obviously he has been through a hell of a lot," Liam said. "So I've tried to be there for him as much as possible, and so does he me."

Louis, who is gearing up to release his debut solo album Walls in January, recently told Yahoo Entertainment he's been working through his emotions by channelling his feelings into his music.

"I had a couple of things in my personal life which made momentum a little bit more difficult, naturally," the star shared. "I touched on (grief) with (2019 single) Two of Us, but I definitely kind of told that story with that, I felt like I needed to get that off my chest creatively in my songwriting because around that time, it was hard for anything to feel more important, obviously, than that."

Liam is also releasing his debut solo offering, LP1, in December.