Lisa Stansfield has snubbed the chance to appear on 'Strictly Come Dancing'

The 'People Hold On' hitmaker has been approached by producers to test her skills on the BBC One ballroom competition but nothing about the Saturday night ratings hit appeals to her and she has never even watched the programme even though her backing singer Andrea Grant performs with the 'Strictly' band.



In an interview with BANG Showbiz, Lisa said: "I've been asked to do it but I'm not going to do it ... It's just not me it would make me feel really uncomfortable and horrible and I don't want to do it. It's quite amazing how obsessed everyone is by 'Strictly Come Dancing'. I don't watch it so I don't know anything about it. The only thing I know about the show is my beautiful backing singer Andrea Grant is on it. I really don't have an interest in it and people think "I'm a freak because I'm not obsessed by 'Strictly Come Dancing' but it just doesn't appeal to me. I'm really sorry but I can't get into it. You get treated like a complete pariah if you don't like things like that!"



Lisa has no interest in any TV talent show or reality programme and has turned down offers for numerous series to concentrate on her music.



She said: "I've been asked to do everything and I'm not going to do any of it.



"I don't watch 'The X Factor', I don't watch 'The Voice', so I wouldn't want to do them. I don't want to do something just to be on TV. If I did I might as well just go on and put a meat pie on my head! If I go on TV I want to be doing something I want to do."



Lisa is currently on tour celebrating 30 years since she released the album 'Affection' and her huge hit 'All Around The World' and next Thursday (31.10.19) she performs at The Royal Albert Hall in London and then Cardiff St David's Hall on Friday (01.11.19).



The 53-year-old singer can scarcely believe it's been three decades since she dropped her debut solo LP.



She said: "Does it feel like I've been doing this for 30 years? It doesn't and it does! I mean you definitely know you've lived through it but in another way it doesn't seem like 30 years.



"I think we last played the Albert Hall about 25 years ago but I did the Hacienda Classic thing last year- it's always incredible to play there. I think that you get a bit more excited about it and a little bit more frightened of it when you play London."